2 shopping centers broken into, 8 stores left with shattered glass 

Two shopping centers were broken into and left with shattered glass early Wednesday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Sgt. Mark Perkins, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, between the hours of 2 a.m. and 4 a.m., commercial properties on the 26800 block of The Old Road near Valencia Boulevard and the 19300 block of Soledad Canyon Road near Whites Canyon Road were broken into.

Doors of Panda Express, Sport Clips Haircuts of Valencia, Robeks and Starbucks were found to be shattered and boarded up due to the burglaries early Wednesday morning. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal

The break-ins left eight stores with shattered windows – Starbucks, Sports Clips, Panda Express, Robeks, Carriage Trade Cleaners, Little Caesars, See’s Candies and Bonsai Garden Sushi Bar.

Deputies determined at both locations that nothing appeared to be stolen, according to Perkins. All stores received supplemental loss forms from the SCV Sheriff’s Station to fill out and return.

Deputies are investigating the series of break-ins and are awaiting video footage from all the stores.

According to Perkins, deputies are looking for five suspects who were all covered up in dark colors, and drove a dark-colored SUV and a white sedan.

