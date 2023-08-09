49-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of attempted murder

A 49-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to the 25300 block of The Old Road regarding a neighbor dispute call.

The victim was walking her dog when the suspect drove her vehicle past the victim.

“The victim walked away from the suspect’s vehicle to avoid any other altercations,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect then accelerated her vehicle towards the victim, causing her and her dog to be pinned between two vehicles.”

The victim sustained injuries.

Elisa Henderson was later arrested and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station where she remains in custody at the time of this publication.

Henderson is being held in lieu of $1,070,000 bail.

She is scheduled to appear in court at San Fernando Superior Court on Thursday.