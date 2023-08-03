51-year-old arrested on suspicion of grand theft

A 51-year-old Canyon Country resident was arrested on suspicion of grand theft of money/property on Tuesday afternoon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies responded to a business on the 26400 block of Carl Boyer Drive regarding a report of a grand theft.  

“Deputies contacted an employee who stated the suspect had deposited multiple refunds back into her employee account,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of grand theft money/property and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

The suspect was later released on citation and is scheduled to appear in court at the San Fernando Superior Court on Aug. 22.  

