Agua Dulce Winery hits the market  

The Santa Clarita Valley’s most expensive real estate listing this month is not just a home, it’s a vineyard, according to the listings available from the Southland Regional Association of Realtors.

Agua Dulce Winery, at 9640 Sierra Highway, is for sale at an asking price just shy of $15 million, according to the Realtor representing the property, who described the 90 acres of land just north of the city of Santa Clarita as a “unicorn” lot.

“It’s rare that a winery of this caliber becomes available, and being in such close proximity to Los Angeles makes this a unicorn,” said Adam Brawer of Adam Brawer Estates with Compass, which has the listing.

The property, which is just down the road from Reyes Winery, was built in 1987, according to its listing. The winery’s advertisements announcing its arrival began showing up in fall 2001 in the pages of The Signal.

Brawer said the owner, Barry Goldfarb, 78, of Bel Air, has had the property for about 13 years, and he’s looking to retire and perhaps move to an appellation a bit farther north in Paso Robles. The main home on the property has five bedrooms and four and three-quarters bathrooms in a colonial-style home with a remarkable 26,000 square feet of livable area among all of the property’s structures, according to the listing, which also mentions a gourmet kitchen, a formal dining room and a decorative fireplace.

There’s also a two-story barn that was recently added to the property, a 10,500-square-foot wine cellar and storage facility, a 10,000-square-foot bottling facility with a guest shop and tasting rooms. The lot also has 100 parking spaces and a detached guest house.

And sure, there’s probably some wine to be had, according to Brawer.

The purchase price also includes the inventory and equipment necessary to run the winery.

Brawer said he felt its grapes were competitive with Napa in quality, particularly its syrah, “making this property a true trophy for a wine aficionado.”

The Realtor also said the property had potential for additional business opportunities as well.

“There is tremendous upside to scale the business, including the production location and Airbnb verticals,” Brawer said.

“There’s a turnkey Airbnb business and there’s a large location-production business,” he added, noting “Westworld” and “Mayans MC” were shot in the area and Brawer said in the past the location business has generated as much as $250,000 annually.

A Zillow listing for the property indicates it has been on and off the market in recent years since January 2019, when it went up for $11.8 million.

The property hit the market about three weeks ago with the current listing, Brawer said