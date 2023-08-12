Attempted murder suspect pleads not guilty  

A 49-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident pleaded not guilty after being arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday, according to Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office officials.

Elisa Marie Henderson was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a neighbor dispute on the 25300 block of The Old Road escalated.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the victim was walking her dog when the suspect drove her vehicle past the victim.

“The victim walked away from the suspect’s vehicle to avoid any other altercations,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect then accelerated her vehicle towards the victim, causing her and her dog to be pinned between two vehicles.”

Henderson appeared at the San Fernando Superior Court for an arraignment on Thursday.

“(D)efendant Elisa Marie Henderson pled not guilty to one count of attempted murder-willful, deliberate, and premeditated; and one count of criminal threats,” wrote Venusse Navid, a spokesperson for the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

Henderson is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 18 for a preliminary hearing.