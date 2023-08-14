Body discovered in Tournament Road shopping center 

Deputies investigate a body found inside of a vehicle on the 25800 block of tournament road on Monday, August 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.
Deputies investigate a body found inside of a vehicle on the 25800 block of tournament road on Monday, August 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A body was discovered inside of a vehicle in a shopping center on the 25800 block of Tournament Road on Monday morning.  

The body is believed to be the owner of the newer model white Jeep Wrangler 4xe it was found in, who was described as a 51-year-old woman, according to deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at the scene.  

Deputies believe the body had been in the vehicle, tucked into the corner of the parking lot, for at least three days and was in an advanced state of decomposition.  

The cause of death is unknown, at the time of this publication, but deputies are not investigating it as a suicide or homicide.  

The woman’s name and details are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.  

Deputies investigate a body found inside of a vehicle on the 25800 block of tournament road on Monday, August 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.
Deputies investigate a body found inside of a vehicle on the 25800 block of tournament road on Monday, August 14, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS