Body discovered in Tournament Road shopping center 

A body was discovered inside of a vehicle in a shopping center on the 25800 block of Tournament Road on Monday morning.

The body is believed to be the owner of the newer model white Jeep Wrangler 4xe it was found in, who was described as a 51-year-old woman, according to deputies from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station at the scene.

Deputies believe the body had been in the vehicle, tucked into the corner of the parking lot, for at least three days and was in an advanced state of decomposition.

The cause of death is unknown, at the time of this publication, but deputies are not investigating it as a suicide or homicide.

The woman’s name and details are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.