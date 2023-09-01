Canyon Country resident dead in Lancaster collision

A 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was pronounced dead on Monday as a result of a three-vehicle collision in Lancaster, according to a California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley press release.

According to the press release, three vehicles collided on Monday at approximately 9:26 a.m. on State Route 138, just east of 110th Street West.

Preliminary investigation placed a 53-year-old Lancaster resident driving a 2021 Honda westbound on SR-138 at 110th Street West, a 41-year-old Canyon Country resident driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on SR-138 approaching 110th Street West and a 49-year-old Denmark, Wisconsin, resident driving a 2017 Peterbilt westbound on SR-138 to the rear of the 2021 Honda.

The 2000 Chevrolet and 2017 Peterbilt were involved in a crash for reasons that are still under investigation. The 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was ejected from the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado and sustained fatal injuries as a result.

The other two parties involved sustained no injuries.

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office reported the 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was pronounced dead on the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld at the time of this publication pending notification of next of kin.

A SIG Alert was issued on SR-138 between 90th Street West and 110th Street West. Traffic was detoured for approximately three hours.

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Officer S. Lewis at 661-948-8541.