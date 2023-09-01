Canyon Country resident dead in Lancaster collision

A 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was pronounced dead on Monday as a result of a three-vehicle collision in Lancaster, according to a California Highway Patrol Antelope Valley press release.  

According to the press release, three vehicles collided on Monday at approximately 9:26 a.m. on State Route 138, just east of 110th Street West.  

Preliminary investigation placed a 53-year-old Lancaster resident driving a 2021 Honda westbound on SR-138 at 110th Street West, a 41-year-old Canyon Country resident driving a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on SR-138 approaching 110th Street West and a 49-year-old Denmark, Wisconsin, resident driving a 2017 Peterbilt westbound on SR-138 to the rear of the 2021 Honda.  

The 2000 Chevrolet and 2017 Peterbilt were involved in a crash for reasons that are still under investigation. The 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was ejected from the 2000 Chevrolet Silverado and sustained fatal injuries as a result. 

The other two parties involved sustained no injuries.  

The Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s Office reported the 41-year-old Canyon Country resident was pronounced dead on the scene.  

The name of the deceased is being withheld at the time of this publication pending notification of next of kin.  

A SIG Alert was issued on SR-138 between 90th Street West and 110th Street West. Traffic was detoured for approximately three hours.  

Anyone with information regarding this crash can contact Officer S. Lewis at 661-948-8541.  

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

