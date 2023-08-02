Canyon football boosters launch fundraiser

By Signal Staff

The nonprofit Canyon High School football booster club has launched an online fundraiser for the upcoming season and is seeking the community’s support.

“We are excited to partner with Blast Athletics once again, for our upcoming season’s fundraising needs,” says the club’s fundraising website. “The funds raised are used to make sure the athletes have a successful, fun and memorable season. The money helps us with the costs of uniforms, equipment, transportation, team bonding events, game day lunches, coaching, senior and our end of the year banquet.”

Those interested in supporting the program as a whole, or an individual athlete, can do so at tinyurl.com/8wkpx99b.

“By donating to our program, big or small, you are helping out our student athletes compete in the sport that they love,” says the site. “With your donation to our program, you will be able to follow us and stay connected this season.”