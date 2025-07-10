Jason Gibbs | Celebrating 35 years of music under the stars with Concerts in the Park 

There are summer traditions, and then there are Santa Clarita summer legends. For 35 years now, families, friends, neighbors and music lovers alike have gathered under the open skies of Central Park (27150 Bouquet Canyon Road) to experience something truly special: Concerts in the Park.

This year, as we proudly celebrate the 35th anniversary of this iconic event series, we are honoring more than just great music. We’re celebrating three and a half decades of memories made right here in our own backyard.

Since its inception, Concerts in the Park has grown into one of the most anticipated events of the year, where lifelong friendships are made singing and dancing along to shared favorites, family summer traditions are formed and laughter and music linger long after the final verse. This year, we have an electrifying lineup of cover bands that reflect what Concerts in the Park has meant to us over the years, from dance-worthy pop to classic country and everything in between.

Every Saturday from July 12 to Aug. 30, Concerts in the Park will light up the Central Park field for eight straight weekends, wrapping up with a special, triple-headliner concert to conclude the 35th anniversary celebration. Each show begins at 7 p.m., but I recommend arriving early! Food trucks start serving at 5 p.m. and spots on the grass fill up fast. Whether you bring your own picnic or sample delicious bites from local food trucks, you’ll be ready to relax, unwind and enjoy what a summer evening should be like in Santa Clarita.

Now let’s talk music! We’re kicking off Concerts in the Park on July 12 with Twist on Taylor, an energetic tribute to Taylor Swift. Swiftie or not, this performance is guaranteed to have everyone singing along to chart-topping hits, kicking off the event series with next-level excitement.

On July 19, Far Out Boy brings a tribute to Fall Out Boy, complete with the infectious energy and signature sound that made the band a 2000s rock favorite. The good vibes continue on July 26 with Twisted Gypsy, a tribute to Fleetwood Mac that beautifully captures the band’s soulful harmonies and timeless style.

Aug. 2 brings a country-fest with Redneck Rodeo, a fun-filled night of country hits that’s perfect for line dancing and singing along under the stars. On Aug. 9, get ready for funk, soul, pop and 24-karat magic as Locked Out of Heaven brings a tribute to Bruno Mars. Expect powerful vocals and smooth grooves that will get all of Central Park on its feet.

Following that on Aug. 16, Always, Adele graces the stage with a heartfelt performance full of the soaring ballads and emotional power that Adele fans know and love. Then, on Aug. 23, Blonde Ambition takes us through decades of pop perfection with a tribute to Madonna. From “Material Girl” to “Vogue,” this performance is a must-see for anyone who appreciates the Queen of Pop’s iconic style.

Finally, on Aug. 30, we close out the summer while honoring 35 years of Concerts in the Park with a special, extended evening of music featuring three incredible tribute bands. The celebration begins with Dark Desert Highway at 4 p.m., as they deliver a smooth and soulful tribute to the Eagles, with spot-on vocals and classic guitar riffs. Bringing arena-level energy at 5:30 p.m. will be Dustland Fairytale, a tribute to The Killers, and to cap off the night, The Pettybreakers take the stage at 7 p.m., with a powerful tribute to Tom Petty, closing out our milestone Concerts in the Park on the perfect note.

As someone who has attended this event year after year, I can say with confidence that Concerts in the Park is one of the true highlights of living in Santa Clarita. It’s not just about the music. It’s about the memories made dancing and singing along with your friends, family and neighbors, and being reminded of how strong our community truly is. I hope you’ll join me this summer at Central Park as we honor the past, celebrate the present and look ahead to the future of Concerts in the Park!

For the full lineup and more information, visit SantaClarita.gov/Concerts.

Councilman Jason Gibbs is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].