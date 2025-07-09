FYI holds annual ‘Celebration of Everything’ 

News release

Local nonprofit Fostering Youth Independence recently held its “Celebration of Everything,” event appreciating the many volunteers who make a difference in the lives of Santa Clarita foster youth and recognizing a record number of 32 youth for education milestones, the organization announced in a news release.

Approximately 160 people came together for FYI’s celebration, which thanked the organization’s 100-plus volunteers for all they do to support local foster youth, and honored the new graduates: 11 youth received high school diplomas, nine completed certificate programs, six received associate degrees, four received bachelor’s degrees, and two received master’s degrees, the release said.

Additionally, FYI acknowledged the 24 new youth who joined the organization in the past year, as well as seven youth who obtained their driver’s licenses through FYI’s “Ready, Set Drive!” program. Among the volunteers thanked were Allies, tutors, staff, support volunteers, board members and sponsors.

The local foster youth support organization has supported 200 local youth since its founding. FYI aims to lift up the community’s transition-age foster youth (ages 16 to 29) with needed resources as they age out of the foster system and work to complete a post-secondary education to prepare to become successful, independent adults.

According to the release, FYI Executive Director and Co-Founder Carolyn Olsen welcomed the guests, saying, “We are so thankful for everyone here. Each one of you is a thread in the fabric that is the FYI community, and all of the relationships, interactions and experiences we share contribute to the weaving process that binds our community together, making us all stronger.”

Santa Clarita City Councilwoman Patsy Ayala was a guest speaker, according to the release, and said: “For some it’s easy to bet against the success for foster youth because of the challenges you’ve faced, but today is an example of the great things you’ve achieved and the incredible things you can do in the future.”

Gina Stevens, program director and co-founder of FYI, told the youth in attendance, “Every youth in this room has achieved something to be proud of this year. I want to thank each one of you for being brave enough to allow FYI into your lives, persistent enough to keep pushing yourself despite the challenges, and strong enough to get up every day to fight for a future you have always deserved.”

One of the youths celebrated during the event, Maya, who received her bachelor’s degree in psychology from California State University, Northridge, shared part of her foster experience along with advice for the youth in attendance.

“My journey with FYI began in high school,” she said, according to the release. “I was placed in the system separately from my brother, in an entirely new city and forced to start a new life. I was devastated that my family was torn apart, and I thought foster care was the worst thing that had happened to me. But during my time with FYI I realized that my circumstances were not the problem, it was my perception of them. FYI helped me with graduating high school and applying for college, and also paired me with my Ally, Stacey. Stacey does not know how much hope she’s given to me, but it’s more than you could ever imagine.”

Another youth, Christina, who received her master’s degree from University of Massachusetts Global, also spoke about her experience.

“The journey we’ve gone through so far proves our remarkable resilience and determination,” she said, according to the release. “As we talk about what lies ahead, it’s important to remember that our past does not define our future. Rather it gives us remarkable insight, empathy and drive to achieve greatness. … I’d like to extend a special thank you to my Ally, Rainie, whose guidance, encouragement and belief in my potential has had a lasting impact on me. Mentors like Rainey remind us that no one succeeds alone.”

The evening also included a presentation of several scholarships. Scott Hoolahan and Jason Downs from the Rotary Club of Santa Clarita Valley presented seven youth with scholarships to help them complete their bachelor’s degrees.

Additional information about Fostering Youth Independence and ways to become involved, support and donate can be found on www.fyifosteryouth.org or by calling 661-360-1500.