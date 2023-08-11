Castaic resident arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition 

A 42-year-old Castaic resident was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition on Wednesday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, deputies were patrolling the Newhall area on Wednesday when they saw a vehicle parked near Arch Street and Main Street.

Deputies contacted the male driver of the vehicle and conducted an investigation.

“During investigation, it was discovered that the suspect was in possession of drug paraphernalia, ammunition and a baton,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of illegal possession of ammunition and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.