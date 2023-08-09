CHP: Driver found dead inside big-rig 

A California Highway Patrol official indicated Tuesday the case of a man found dead inside of a big-rig near the Smokey Bear Road on-ramp for the southbound lanes of Interstate 5 is not believed to be connected to any foul play.

A man’s body was reportedly found inside the truck after medical personnel responded to a 911 call for a medical emergency at the truck’s location, CHP Officer Josh Greengard wrote Tuesday via text message.

Greengard said the initial indications of the body were that there were no signs of foul play nor suspicious circumstances.

Local 911 operators first received the call around 2 p.m., Greengard added.

“It was a report of a full (cardiac) arrest with sheriff en route,” L.A. County Fire Department dispatch supervisor Melanie Flores said, adding officials canceled the ambulance shortly after their arrival.

Officials with the L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office were not immediately available Tuesday to identify the decedent.