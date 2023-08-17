Coroner ID’s body found in shopping center 

Medical examiners with the L.A. County Coroner’s Office identified a woman whose body was found Monday in the parking lot of a shopping center on Tournament Road.

Jessica Renita Hurns, 51, was discovered inside of a vehicle at the shopping center in the 25800 block of Tournament Road around 9:55 a.m. Monday, according to an email from the Coroner’s Office. She did not have a city of residence listed on file, officials added.

Hurns was found inside a newer model electric Jeep Wrangler.

Station deputies who responded to the initial call observed that the body appeared to have been there at least a day prior to its discovery. However, medical examiners reported Monday as the day of death.

The death was not a part of a criminal investigation, according to Sheriff’s Department officials. The cause of death was believed to be a medical condition.