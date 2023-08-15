Coroner ID’s body found outside Macy’s  

Medical examiners have identified a man whose body was found outside of the Macy’s in the Westfield Valencia Town Center.

The L.A. County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s Office confirmed Paul Marino, 55, of Santa Clarita, was found dead around 5 p.m. Saturday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, was unable to discuss any details of the incident, but station officials confirmed the death was not believed to be connected to any foul play.

There did not appear to be any signs of trauma and the incident was part of a death investigation by the Coroner’s Office, as opposed to a criminal investigation.

The cause of death was deferred pending an autopsy, according to the coroner’s website.