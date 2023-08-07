DA declines charges against homicide investigator 

L.A. County prosecutors declined to file charges against a homicide detective due to insufficient evidence, according to a spokeswoman for the D.A.’s office.

Homicide Bureau Sgt. Jason Viger, 42, was arrested May 22 on suspicion of domestic violence, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department arrest records available online.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call for service at a residence on Santa Clarita Road in Saugus on the Monday afternoon, according to a statement released by the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

As a result of deputies’ report, Viger was taken into custody at 5:40 p.m. May 22 and bonded out at 9:11 p.m., according to department records online.

“The case was declined due to insufficient evidence on (June 9),” wrote Venusse Navid of the D.A.’s office.

Before being promoted to the Homicide Bureau, Viger, a Santa Clarita resident, was credited as being the first leader of the Overdose Response Task Force for the Sheriff’s Department when it was formed in July 2022.

The team was tasked with bringing forth a number of investigations in response to the relatively recent rise in fentanyl overdose deaths.