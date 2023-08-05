Deputies: Good Samaritan turns in ‘lost’ purse containing gun, stolen ID’s  

A good Samaritan was just doing what they believed was the honest thing by turning in a “lost” purse found in a grocery cart to store employees. However, it also turned out they may have helped solve a crime, according to a Facebook post made by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday.

When an employee looked inside the purse, they reportedly saw a gun and called in deputies to investigate. Upon investigation, deputies allegedly found a loaded, unregistered handgun, fraudulent Social Security cards, a “large amount” of money and credit cards in different people’s names.

The owner of the purse, a woman in her 40’s, was identified and arrested, according to the post. Deputies stated she had prior arrests for identification theft.

“This was a case of ‘one thing leads to another’ and a great example of teamwork where the citizen did the right thing, the employee did the right thing — and we were able to take care of the rest!” read the Facebook post.

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station did not respond Friday to calls seeking additional information.