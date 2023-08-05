Deputies: Good Samaritan turns in ‘lost’ purse containing gun, stolen ID’s  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A good Samaritan was just doing what they believed was the honest thing by turning in a “lost” purse found in a grocery cart to store employees. However, it also turned out they may have helped solve a crime, according to a Facebook post made by the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Friday.  

When an employee looked inside the purse, they reportedly saw a gun and called in deputies to investigate. Upon investigation, deputies allegedly found a loaded, unregistered handgun, fraudulent Social Security cards, a “large amount” of money and credit cards in different people’s names.  

The owner of the purse, a woman in her 40’s, was identified and arrested, according to the post. Deputies stated she had prior arrests for identification theft.     

“This was a case of ‘one thing leads to another’ and a great example of teamwork where the citizen did the right thing, the employee did the right thing — and we were able to take care of the rest!” read the Facebook post.  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station did not respond Friday to calls seeking additional information.  

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan

Trevor Morgan covers community, culture, health and breaking news for The Signal. Before coming to Santa Clarita, he was the online editor for Cal State University Northridge's student newspaper, The Daily Sundial. He holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from CSUN and an associate's degree in music from Ventura College. Have a tip? Message him on twitter @trevorwmorgan or at [email protected]

