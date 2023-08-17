El Pollo Loco ransacked, suspects flew the coop 

Early Thursday morning, the El Pollo Loco on Pico Canyon Road was left ransacked and with broken glass, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Nicholas Hostel, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 3:45 a.m. the SCV Sheriff’s Station was contacted by El Pollo Loco employees stating they had video footage of two people wearing black hoodies leaving the establishment.

Deputies arrived on the scene shortly after. Upon arrival, deputies discovered that the front entrance had been broken, leaving broken glass on the floor, and that the establishment was ransacked.

Deputies determined at the scene that nothing was stolen, according to Hostel. At the time of this publication, no reports of stolen items have been submitted.

No suspects were located and no arrests were made.

This incident is under investigation at the time of this publication.