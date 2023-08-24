Family Promise of SCV to hold golf tournament Oct. 9

News release

Family Promise of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled to hold its Fourth Annual Golf Tournament at noon on Monday, Oct. 9, at the Sand Canyon Country Club.

The event is open to the public and all proceeds will go directly to support Family Promise’s programs to assist families that are homeless and at risk of becoming homeless.

Family Promise has been in operation in the Santa Clarita Valley since 2011 and provides local children and their parents who are homeless with shelter in motels and their interim house, supplies, and case management to find employment, housing and social services, according to a Family Promise news release. The organization partners with local businesses, faith communities, nonprofits and schools to assist these families 365 days a year.

Sponsorship opportunities that include golfers range from $8,000 to $1,500. For a limited time, $1,500 and $2,500 sponsorships include an $800 foursome. Sponsorships without golfers are $750-$250. Foursomes are $800, singles are $230. Golf includes all food, drinks, cigars and dinner.

Sponsorships and golf spots can be reserved at familypromisescv.redpodium.com/golf-tournament-october-9-2023.

“One of my highest priorities is ensuring support for our communities related to mental health and homelessness,” L.A. County 5th District Supervisor Kathryn Barger said in the release, announcing that she is the $10,000 title sponsor of the event. “Family Promise provides meaningful services to ensure families in need have shelter and resources to help them get back on their feet and achieve independence. I invite you to join us at Sand Canyon Country Club on Oct. 9. I hope our community will come out and raise awareness and funds for their important work. Together we can make a difference in the lives of families experiencing homelessness in our community. It is sure to be a Round To Remember.”

More information on Family Promise is available at www.FamilyPromiseSCV.org.