Macy’s robbed via bodily force 

Macys sign - santa clarita business news
Signal file photo
Macy’s was robbed again via bodily force on Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Sgt. Nelson Rios, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at approximately 10:15 a.m. at Macy’s, a 911 caller reported a struggle between one man and another who was a member of loss prevention.  

The suspect used bodily force to steal items. At the time of this publication, Rios was unable to confirm whether it was cash or merchandise that was stolen. 

The suspect was described as a white man in his 40s, weighing approximately 200 pounds, standing at 5 feet 7 inches, with white hair that is balding and wearing a brown shirt and black pants.  

A suspect has not been arrested at the time of this publication in connection with the incident.  

