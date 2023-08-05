Motorcyclist transported after collision on The Old Road 

A motorcyclist was transported from the scene of a collision at approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday near the intersection of The Old Road and Weldon Canyon Road, according to Officer Stephen Brandt with the California Highway Patrol.

Brandt said the collision involved only the motorcyclist, who was reported to have collided with a barricade near the intersection.

The motorcyclist was reported to have only minor injuries. However, they were serious enough for the person to be taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

There is no additional information available, at the time of this publication.