Newsom proclaims state of emergency as Hilary approaches Southland

News release

Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency for much of Southern California to support Hurricane Hilary response and recovery efforts as the state continues mobilizing and coordinating resources ahead of the storm’s forecasted impacts.

Hurricane Hilary, as of Saturday afternoon, is a Category 2 storm that the National Hurricane Center says is expected to bring “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” to Baja California and the Southwestern U.S., including Southern California. Much of the impacts of the storm, including heavy rainfall and high winds, are expected to last through Monday.

The governor signed the emergency proclamation in San Diego while visiting with California National Guard troops. “California has thousands of people on the ground working hand-in-hand with federal and local personnel to support communities in Hurricane Hilary’s path with resources, equipment and expertise,” Newsom said in a news release. “We’re mobilizing all of government as we prepare and respond to this unprecedented storm.”

