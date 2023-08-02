No injuries, arrests reported in rollover crash  

L.A County Fire Department officials helped a motorist who was trapped as the lone occupant of a car that rolled over and crashed off the side of the road near Golden Valley High School in Canyon Country on Tuesday.

“We were dispatched at 3:17 (p.m.) for that call (to the intersection of) Golden Valley Road and Robert C. Lee Parkway,” according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the L.A. County Fire Department.

The call was for a single-vehicle collision with one person trapped, adding that officials had the driver out of the vehicle by 3:40 p.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also responded to the scene of the crash to help with traffic control. However, officials said the incident was not a part of a criminal investigation at this time.

The person did not appear to sustain major injuries in the crash and declined transportation to the hospital, according to the notes from the call, Aldana said.