One dead in early-morning collision on I-210  

A 36-year-old Canyon Country resident was pronounced deceased on the scene of a fatal crash involving a Freightliner on Thursday, according to a news release from the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

According to the CHP press release, in the early hours of Thursday morning a 2015 Honda Civic was traveling westbound in the No. 2 lane on Interstate 210, west of Hubbard Street. The vehicle was driving behind a 2022 Freightliner.

The Freightliner began to slow down due to traffic and the Honda Civic collided into the rear of the Freightliner.

The woman driving the Honda Civic sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on the scene by the Los Angeles City Fire Department.

“The name of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin,” the release said.

CHP Newhall personnel responded to the crash at 3:58 a.m.

The driver of the Freightliner, a 72-year-old Pomona resident, sustained no injury and no arrests followed.

A SIG alert was issued for the Nos. 2 and 3 lanes of westbound I-210 at 6:46 a.m. for approximately two hours for the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can to contact CHP Newhall at 661-600-1600.