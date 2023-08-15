One transported after Canyon Country traffic collision 

A Canyon Country traffic collision resulted in one patient being transported to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:23 p.m. to Whites Canyon Road and Nadal Street in regards to a traffic collision. They arrived on the scene at 1:26 p.m.  

Sanchez was unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the collision.  

One patient was transported to a local hospital, according to Sanchez.  

The extent of the patient’s injuries was unknown as of the publication of this story.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

