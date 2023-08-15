One transported after Canyon Country traffic collision 

A Canyon Country traffic collision resulted in one patient being transported to a local hospital, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 1:23 p.m. to Whites Canyon Road and Nadal Street in regards to a traffic collision. They arrived on the scene at 1:26 p.m.

Sanchez was unable to confirm how many vehicles were involved in the collision.

One patient was transported to a local hospital, according to Sanchez.

The extent of the patient’s injuries was unknown as of the publication of this story.