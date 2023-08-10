One vehicle on train tracks, one transport followed 

Habeba Mostafa/The Signal
Habeba Mostafa/The Signal
One vehicle ended up on the railroad tracks near Santa Clarita Lanes, causing a domino effect of actions by first responders and Metrolink, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.  

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10:14 a.m. to Soledad Canyon Road and Golden Oak Road.  

Habeba Mostafa/The Signal
Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, responders on the scene reported a vehicle had ended up on the tracks and contacted Metrolink.  

The Metrolink Antelope Valley line posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “AV Line 212 to Los Angeles is stopped between Via Princessa and Santa Clarita due to a vehicle on the tracks. Delays are unknown, updates to follow.” 

Benitez said one transport to a local hospital did occur as a result of the incident.  

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

