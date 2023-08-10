One vehicle on train tracks, one transport followed 

One vehicle ended up on the railroad tracks near Santa Clarita Lanes, causing a domino effect of actions by first responders and Metrolink, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

According to Esteban Benitez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 10:14 a.m. to Soledad Canyon Road and Golden Oak Road.

Habeba Mostafa/The Signal

According to Los Angeles County dispatch radio traffic, responders on the scene reported a vehicle had ended up on the tracks and contacted Metrolink.

The Metrolink Antelope Valley line posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), stating, “AV Line 212 to Los Angeles is stopped between Via Princessa and Santa Clarita due to a vehicle on the tracks. Delays are unknown, updates to follow.”

Benitez said one transport to a local hospital did occur as a result of the incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.