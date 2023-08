Assisted Living & Memory Care Oakmont of Valencia is scheduled to host a pet adoption event on Aug. 27 to raise money for The Alzheimer’s Association.

The pet adoption event will run from 2 to 4 p.m.

Treat bags will be sold, priced at $5 per bag, with 100% of the proceeds going toward The Alzheimer’s Association.

Those wishing to attend should RSVP to 661-367-8609 by Aug. 25.