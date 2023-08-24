Photos: Samuel Dixon Family Health Center’s inaugural cornhole fundraiser

Vic Hills tosses his bean bag as 28 teams compete for the $500 top prize during the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Cornhole Tournament Fundrasier held at Kucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Tiffany Thomas tosses her bean bag as 28 teams compete for the $500 top prize during the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Cornhole Tournament Fundrasier held at Kucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Board Chairwoman Gloria Mercado-Fortine tosses her bean bag as 28 teams compete for the $500 top prize during the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Cornhole Tournament Fundrasier held at Kucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Capri Esparza, 3, tries her hand at Cornhole during the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Cornhole Tournament Fundrasier held at Kucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Competitors check their scores while competing for the $500 top prize during the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Cornhole Tournament Fundrasier held at Kucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Carolina Orozco tosses her bean bag as 28 teams compete for the $500 top prize during the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Cornhole Tournament Fundrasier held at Kucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Chris Haslock, left, and Dustin Bowman team up as 28 teams compete for the $500 top prize during the inaugural Samuel Dixon Family Health Center Cornhole Tournament Fundrasier held at Kucky Luke Brewing in Santa Clarita on Saturday, 081223. Dan Watson/The Signal
Dan Watson

Dan Watson, Director of Photography, has worked in community news on many local newspapers for decades and has worked at The Santa Clarita Signal for a combined total of 13 years.

