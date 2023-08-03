Purple Palooza on Oct. 14 to raise funds for domestic violence program 

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to raise awareness for the cause, the Child and Family Center is hosting its annual Purple Palooza fundraiser on Oct. 14.

The purple color run will take place at the Child and Family Center. The morning will begin with a pancake breakfast at 7:30 a.m., followed by awards and survivor stories at 8:15 a.m. Attendees will then begin walking at 8:45 a.m., and an after-walk celebration and medals will congratulate the runners for completing the event.

According to the Child and Family Center website, the funds will be raised to support the center’s domestic violence program: “We provide domestic violence services for individuals and their children who are in abusive relationships. Our services are free and include safety, shelter and support for survivors.”

Adults, teens and kids can register for $40, $20 and $10, respectively. Pets can attend the Pup-a-Palooza 5k for free. Registration will be open until the Friday before the event. However, anyone who registers before Oct. 1 and raises at least $100, excluding the registration fee, is eligible to earn prizes, starting with an event T-shirt.

“The event [will include] a pancake breakfast, a DJ [and] a $10 coupon for MB2 Entertainment,” said Cheryl Jones, vice president of marketing and community outreach for the organization. “[There are] also opportunities for people to create a team or get people to sponsor them with a monetary donation: We have sponsorships available.”

To register, visit tinyurl.com/2p9a5rbd.