Robert Lamoureux | New valve, but it still leaks. What gives?

Question: Robert, this is Rich C., I live in Canyon Country and am beside myself. I have asked my gardener to repair a sprinkler valve leak which is located where the sidewalk and lawn meet. He put a whole new valve in, and the thing is still leaking. Neither one of us can figure out why a brand-new valve is still leaking. Any insight into this issue, with your experience?

— Rich C.

Answer: Rich, you could have too much pressure, in which case you’d need to install a PRV, a pressure reducing valve. You’d come off the main feed line from the city and install it in that area. What this device does is it steps the pressure down, reducing it to a point where the valve can operate without breaking.

The other thing that could be wrong is that there could be a groove on the anti-siphon valve. Remove that and feel inside, it should be very smooth. If not, you could have calcium buildup or damage of some sort. If it is smooth, then I’m leaning toward the pressure issue, in which case, the PRV will do the trick. Best of luck, and if you need further assistance, write back in.

Robert Lamoureux has more than 40 years of experience as a general contractor, with separate licenses in electrical and plumbing contracting. He owns IMS Construction Inc. in Valencia. His opinions are his own, not necessarily those of The Signal. Opinions expressed in this column are not meant to replace the recommendations of a qualified contractor after that contractor has made a thorough visual inspection. Email questions to Robert at [email protected].