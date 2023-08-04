Rock Rewind: ‘90s Rock Show’ turns back the clock

The Concerts in the Park series continued supplying summer entertainment last weekend at Central Park in Saugus, with the latest installment being “90s Rock Show,” supplying attendees with a bevy of grunge, alt-rock and pop punk. Concerts in the Park runs every Saturday through Aug. 26 at Central Park, starting at 7 p.m. This Saturday will see “Savor” performing hits from “Santana.”
The 90's Rockshow perform "Dreams" by the Cranberries on stage with a live string section at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
The 90's Rockshow perform a number by Stone Temple Pilots rock band on stage with a live string section at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
The 90's Rockshow perform a number by Stone Temple Pilots rock band on stage with a live string section at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
The 90's Rockshow perform "Stupid Girl" on stage with a live string section at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
The 90's Rockshow perform on stage with a live string section at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Cheri Haines, left,, lifts Bradley, 4, as Anna Quigley and Kathryn Haines, 6, dance along to "I want Something Else" performed by The 90's Rockshow on stage at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Attendees Ira Lieberman, left, and Carol Crovisier dance along to "I want Something Else" performed by The 90's Rockshow on stage at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signa
Sir Lux, 3, looks on as Landon Lidd, 3, kicks the ball before The 90's Rockshow perform on stage at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Al and Wendy Valenzuela join thousands as they sing along with The 90's Rockshow on stage at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal
Shane Johnson, 4, wears sound deadening ear muffs while joining thousands as they listen to The 90's Rockshow on stage at Concerts in the Park in Saugus on Saturday 073023. Dan Watson/The Signal