Saugus band hosts parent preview amid search for new band director

News release

The Saugus High School Marching Centurions band and color guard performed for family, friends and the community on Friday amid their search for a new band director, the organization’s third band director in four years.

Bob Grigas, band director since 2021, who had been involved with the program since 2016, recently announced he was stepping down. “We have gone through so much at this school and through this community, but I have never seen a stronger and more equipped program to withstand the pressures of the real world,” he said in a news release from the band boosters. “This group is strong, powerful and resilient. If anyone can get through this, it is the Saugus Marching Centurions.”

Led by Rob Guzman, visual caption head and color guard director, the Marching Centurions entered two full weeks of band camp working diligently in 100-degree temperatures on music, drills and choreography for their upcoming field show entitled “The Angelic Conflict.”

Guzman, who is beginning his fifth year with the Marching Centurions, credits drum majors Rodrigo del Rio and Shannon Marks, along with section leaders and captains, for their unwavering dedication.

“I could not do this without them. They are the first ones here every day, and they’re the last ones to leave,” Guzman told parents at their Friday evening performance. “They have such passion and dedication. They were there with me through thick and thin. We figured out solutions together – that was the best part.”

In attendance at the parent preview was Saugus High School Principal Genevieve Peterson-Henry, who has been leading the search for a new director.

“Due to the great talent and maturity of this special group of students, they were able to run a wonderful camp and work closely with each other and staff members to acclimate new members and practice new songs and learn this year’s show,” Peterson-Henry said in the release. “I am so thankful for the hard work and dedication of this committed group of students. I am also indebted to the parents and staff members whose flexibility and support are imperative to the success of this program.”

Flexibility and support has been forthcoming from all sides, according to the Marching Centurions Booster Club Board of Directors, from the countless hours parents have volunteered to keep the program running smoothly, to the guidance and assistance they’ve received from Saugus High School leadership.

“We are truly grateful for the unwavering support of our administration here at Saugus,” Band Booster Vice President Andrew Sherman said in the release. “Assistant Principal Ashley Gore has been instrumental in the continued growth and success of our program.”

If you’d like to support the Saugus Marching Centurions this season, visit SaugusBand.com/calendar for information on events and fundraisers. You can support the Marching Centurions with a tax-deductible donation at saugusband.com/donate or send a check payable to Saugus Band and Flag Team Booster Club, and mail to Saugus Band and Colorguard, PO Box 801211, Santa Clarita, CA 91380-1211.