SCAA to host Freda Morrison solo show, 'A Tribute to Disney'

Press release
“A Tribute to Disney,” a solo exhibit featuring Freda Morrison, is scheduled to open Sept. 22 and run through Oct. 1 at the Santa Clarita Artists Association 6th Street Gallery 

Morrison, who is from an Italian and Spanish background, has been doing watercolor for less than a year, according to a news release from SCAA. In 2015, she received recognition for her work in a floral category in a local art event. She enjoys discovering the wonders of the watercolor. She also enjoys finding real pleasure in painting.  

Her dream is to see one of her paintings as a mural on one of the walls of the city of Santa Clarita, the release said. 

Visitors can meet Morrison during an artist reception scheduled 5-8 p.m. Sept. 23 at the gallery. 

The gallery, at 22508 6th St., Old Town Newhall, will be open Monday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about SCAA and its events, visit santaclaritaartists.org. 

