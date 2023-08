A shooting was reported near the intersection of 14th Street and Chestnut Street in Newhall on Saturday night, according to Sgt. Guillermo Martinez, watch sergeant for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

Minimal information was available from the SCV Sheriff’s Station. However, they confirmed that no one was injured and that no suspects have been arrested in connection with the reported shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation at the time of this publication.