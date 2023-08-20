Storm watch: Tropical Storm Hilary begins to arrive in SCV  

Sunday 1 p.m.: The National Weather Service has estimated that over 2 inches of rain fell on the Newhall Pass within the past six hours. The NWS reported 1.58 inches in the past three hours and just over a half-inch was reported in the past hour.

Sunday 11 a.m.: The northern “arms” of Tropical Storm Hilary arrived in the Santa Clarita Valley at approximately 8 a.m. on Sunday.

While no reports of major flooding, serious collisions or major debris flows have been reported, at the time of this publication, officials are warning the storm will intensify as the day progresses.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency urged Southern California residents to prepare for heavier storm conditions if they have not already done so. FEMA predicts the storm will bring catastrophic flooding across portions of Southern California.

“Residents should not focus on the exact track of the hurricane. Hurricanes are immense systems, and their size, intensity, speed and direction can change quickly. Additionally, areas far from the storm’s center can experience effects such as flooding and heavy winds,” read FEMA’s advisory.” As the storm moves inland, visitors and residents in the storm’s forecast path should monitor their local news for updates and directions provided by their local officials and heed local evacuation orders.”

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the SCV, which will last until 6:30 p.m. on Sunday. The warning is in addition to a flood watch, in effect until 10 a.m. on Monday. A flood advisory in effect until 8 p.m. on Sunday as well as a tropical storm warning.

To find the most up to date evacuation notices, visit: https://lacounty.gov/emergency/

A girl wades through a flooded parking lot on Copper Hill Drive on Aug. 20, 2023. Photo courtesy of Don Bizy.

FEMA advised the following for during and after the storm:

Important safety reminders if you’re in an area that has been or is still being impacted by the storm:

If local officials give the order to evacuate, do so immediately. Do not forget your pets.

Flooding is often the greatest threat to life and property from a tropical storm. It poses a significant threat for drowning and can occur before, during or after the center of a storm passes through an area. Be aware: Flooding can sometimes cut off transportation routes with little or no warning.

Don’t drive or walk through flood waters. It only takes a small amount of water to move people or vehicles. If you encounter a flooded roadway, don’t attempt to pass through water — turn around, don’t drown.

Stay off the roads. Emergency workers may be assisting people in flooded areas or cleaning up debris. You can help them by staying off the roads and out of the way.

Avoid downed power or utility lines; they may be live with deadly voltage. Report them immediately to your power or utility company.

Your National Flood Insurance Program policy will cover and reimburse certain actions you take to minimize damage to your home and belongings before a flood.

The Signal will be updating this story throughout the day. This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.