SuperScoopers make L.A. County return 

As the annual fire season in the province of Quebec in Canada winds down, it tends to ramp up in Southern California — prompting the lease of CL-415 SuperScoopers by Los Angeles County from the government of Quebec.

This happened once again on Thursday with the arrival of a pair of SuperScoopers at the Van Nuys Tanker Base. SuperScoopers are capable of filling up a capacity of 1,600 gallons in only 12 seconds for operations of up to four hours and have helped combat blazes such as the Route Fire in 2022.

The lease for the aircrafts is set for 90 days but can be extended if the Los Angeles County Fire Department deems it necessary based on fire activity, wildland fuel conditions and weather forecasts.

A press conference is scheduled to be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 9 a.m. at the Van Nuys Tanker Base to discuss the aircraft’s role in the county Fire Department’s strategy for the next several months.