Supervisors ratify local emergency due to Tropical Storm Hilary

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the ratification of the proclamation of a local emergency based on Tropical Storm Hilary on Tuesday.

Fourth District Supervisor Janice Hahn submitted the recommendation. The original proclamation of local emergency was made on Sunday for Tropical Storm Hilary.

The storm brought 5.71 inches of rain in the Santa Clarita Valley, but minimal damage.

Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors agenda consisted of only this one item.

“I also signed a declaration of local emergency (Sunday). That means that we have activated the full extent of emergency powers to protect life and property,” Hahn wrote in a statement over the weekend. “Critically, it also means that we are signaling to state and federal agencies that L.A. County is ready to accept any assistance they can give.”

The recommendation details prepositioning significant resources, such as the swift water rescue teams and the California National Guard, in ensuring the health, safety, lives and property of Los Angeles County residents. This will remain in effect until the board proclaims its termination.

Under the California Disaster Assistance Act, recovery assistance was requested to be made available and access to state and federal resources, as well as other federal disaster relief programs, was requested to be expedited.

County departments would be responsible for the implementation of all assessments, assistance and monitoring efforts, as applicable.

First District Supervisor Hilda L. Solis said that L.A. County had prepared for the worst of the storm and was lucky not to have gotten it. This, however, did not diminish the need for the ratification.

“We expected and planned for the worst, and we are lucky, that I think, we didn’t see the catastrophe,” said Solis, “but however we do have areas where we know we have to go back now and help provide, repair roadwork, things of that nature and other things that came up, so I look forward to coming back and getting the assessment from the departments, as well as clarifying things that did come up that we could probably do better.”

The Board of Supervisors accredited the preparedness of L.A. County residents largely to social media.

“I hope Angelenos will continue to use all forms of technology to stay informed about what’s happening in our community,” said 2nd District Supervisor Holly Mitchell. “I think us being prepared, the general public paying attention and being prepared, created the experience we had, that it wasn’t as bad as it potentially could have been.”

All three of the present supervisors unanimously approved the ratification of the proclamation, 3-0.