Two-year-old dies as a result of DUI crash

The 2-year-old toddler injured in a DUI crash on the morning of Aug. 11 has died, according to officials with the California Highway Patrol Newhall-area office.

On Wednesday, CHP Newhall received a call from the Northridge Hospital Medical Center that “confirmed the death of the 2-year-old,” said Greengard.

At approximately 12:50 a.m. on Aug. 11, a 31-year-old Stevenson Ranch resident was driving at an “unsafe speed” northbound on Interstate 5 when he collided with a 2001 Ford Expedition south of Balboa Boulevard, according to a CHP narrative.

The collision caused the Expedition to lose control and collide into the right shoulder guardrail and concrete pillar beneath Balboa Boulevard.

The CHP’s Newhall office received a call reporting the collision and that a toddler was unconscious and not breathing. The Los Angeles Police Department was reportedly first on the scene and provided medical care to the toddler until the Los Angeles City Fire Department took over care.

The toddler was then transported to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center with major injuries.

A SIG alert was issued for two hours following the collision for the Nos. 1 and 2 lanes while an investigation took place.

The Stevenson Ranch man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into the LAPD’s Van Nuys jail. Greengard said that there is a possibility more charges will be added.

Following the confirmation of the death, CHP Newhall will have to provide a supplement for the report reflecting the injuries and the death to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Initial reporting done by Trevor Morgan.