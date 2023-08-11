Toddler sent to hospital after reported drunk driving crash 

A 31-year-old Stevenson Ranch man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Friday morning after allegedly colliding with another vehicle — sending a toddler to the hospital with major injuries, according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol.

At approximately 12:50 a.m., the 31-year-old suspect was driving at an “unsafe speed” north on Interstate 5 where he collided with a 2001 Ford Expedition south of Balboa Boulevard, according to a CHP narrative.

The collision caused the Expedition to lose control and collide into the right shoulder guardrail and concrete pillar beneath Balboa Boulevard.

The CHP’s Newhall office received a call reporting the collision and that a toddler was unconscious and not breathing. The Los Angeles Police Department were reportedly first on the scene and provided medical care to the toddler until the Los Angeles City Fire Department took over care.

The toddler was then transported to the Northridge Hospital Medical Center with major injuries. The extent of the child’s injuries are unknown at the time of this publication.

The Stevenson Ranch man was booked into the LAPD’s Van Nuys jail. It’s possible more charges will be added, according to Greengard.

A SIG alert was issued for two hours following the collision for the number one and two lanes while an investigation took place.