59-year-old arrested on suspicion of burglary  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 59-year-old Van Nuys resident was arrested on suspicion of burglary on Thursday at a local Home Depot, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday deputies responded to Home Depot, located on the 28000 block of Newhall Ranch Road, in regards to a burglary and grand theft that just occurred. Deputies were notified via a call about the incident.  

The call detailed a man, described as approximately 50 years old, wearing a white shirt, blue shorts and a black hat, exiting the store without making an attempt to pay for his items. He entered his vehicle and left the scene.  

Deputies later located and detained the vehicle.  

The suspect was found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia, narcotics and stolen merchandise, according to Borbon. 

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of burglary and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station. He remains in custody at the time of this publication.  

He is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail. 

