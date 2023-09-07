7 Schiavo bills sent to governor’s desk

News release

SACRAMENTO – Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, announced Friday that, at the close of the legislative session, seven pieces of her authored legislation are now on the governor’s desk.

The legislation put forth by the assemblywoman prioritizes issues most important to the community, including housing affordability, real solutions to homelessness, health care access, community safety and environmental protections, said a news release from Schiavo’s office.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has until Oct. 14 to decide whether to sign or veto bills.

“I came to Sacramento to start delivering on day one and to make progress on the issues that matter most to our community,” Schiavo said in the release. “The bills now awaiting the governor’s signature will do just that. I am so proud of the bipartisan support and common-sense solutions we brought forth in this legislation on issues ranging from housing to homelessness to health care. I look forward to the governor signing these policies into law.”

The release provided the following summaries of the bills that have been approved by the Legislature and await Newsom’s signature:

● IDs for Low Income & Unhoused Californians (Assembly Bill 464): Provides free ID, driver’s license, and vital records such as birth certificates and marriage records for people experiencing homelessness or who meet low-income program requirements.

● Streamline Affordable & Homeless Housing Financing (AB 519): Creates a workgroup tasked with removing red tape and streamlining the statewide affordable and homeless housing funding process to get housing built for those who need it the most — as quickly as possible.

● Removing Barriers for Affordable Housing Development (AB 911): Streamlines the purchasing of property for 100% affordable housing development by allowing for the removal of restrictive density requirements prior to purchase of properties, allowing for faster delivery of affordable homes throughout California.

● Postpartum Perinatal & Infant Care (AB 608): Provides nurturing, supportive and culturally competent postpartum care for new moms enrolled in Medi-Cal for a full year after a pregnancy ends.

● Allowing Electronic Signatures for Health Releases (AB 1697): Allows individuals to more quickly access the care they need by honoring electronic signatures for certain medical releases while ensuring individuals have clear access to copies of releases they’ve signed electronically.

● Community Water Protection (AB 1631):

Co-Authored with Sen. Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, this bill requires the State Water Board to issue a new notice and provide an opportunity for protests for mining projects that haven’t been ruled on in over 30 years unless the board holds a hearing. This allows for new environmental data to be brought into the discussion of the proposed CEMEX mine in Santa Clarita — which would be the second largest gravel mine in the United States that threatens to pollute the community’s water source.

● Banning Hazardous Chemicals in Astroturf (AB 1423): Prohibits the manufacture or sale of artificial turf that contain the toxic forever chemicals (PFAS) beginning in 2026.