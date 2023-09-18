ALADS calls for justice, raises funds to support deputy’s family

News release

The Association for Los Angeles Deputy Sheriffs called for justice after the shooting death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer and announced that the organization’s foundation would be accepting donations to be given to the slain deputy’s family.

“ALADS mourns the death of Deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer, brutally murdered in an ambush while on duty and working to serve and protect our community,” read a news release from ALADS. “Ryan had proudly followed in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, who also served as deputy sheriffs for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Ryan’s death is a blow to our law enforcement family, many of whom knew and loved both Ryan and his family.”

The release indicated the organization would be carefully watching the prosecution of the case.

“We fully expect and demand that every appropriate charge, including all applicable enhancements, be filed,” the release said. “ALADS demands that District Attorney George Gascón step aside if his ‘pursuit of justice’ does not include filing every charge and allegation supported by evidence and turn this case over to the state Attorney General so that true justice can be served when a case is filed.”

Clinkunbroomer, a Santa Clarita Valley resident, was shot in an ambush attack while on duty in Palmdale at approximately 6 p.m. Saturday. Clinkunbroomer was in his marked patrol vehicle near the intersection of Sierra Highway and Avenue Q, in front of the Palmdale Sheriff’s Station.

“ALADS requests the community unite with financial support for Deputy Clinkunbroomer‘s family during this tragic time,” the release said.

All donations to the ALADS C.A.R.E.S. Foundation over the next 30 days will be given to Clinkunbroomer’s family, the release said. Those interested in donating can go to www.alads.org/donate.