City bus workers vote to authorize strike 

Following nearly a year of protracted negotiations, Teamsters Local 572 has notified MV Transportation that its workers have authorized a strike, according to an email Friday from Lea Campos, communications manager for MV Transportation.

The Dallas-based public transportation company has contracted with the city of Santa Clarita to provide its bus service for the past 15 years, Campos added.

“MV Transportation has partnered with the city of Santa Clarita since 2008 to manage the fixed route, paratransit, commuter and micro-transit services,” Campos wrote.

A pair of calls to the Teamsters Local 572 office in Carson seeking more information about a possible date for any work action did not receive a response on Friday. An employee at the office noted the actions are not always announced ahead of time.

The city referred inquiries regarding the situation to MV Transportation, which has issued a pair of statements in response to inquiries regarding its ongoing negotiations with its labor union.

“Since October 2022, MV has presented several comprehensive proposals to our valued union employees, with our most recent offer including annual wage increases, benefit cost sharing and improved scheduling of hours, among other enhancements,” according to an email from Campos. “We are disappointed that the members of Teamsters Local 572 have voted to authorize a strike, potentially placing the burden on Santa Clarita’s most vulnerable citizens, if the members do choose to go on strike.”

She added that the public-transit company continues to “participate in good faith negotiations” to reach a “mutually beneficial agreement.”