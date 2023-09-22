Coach: Lepley ‘good to go’ after injury 

Jayden Lepley (34) of Saugus makes the catch against West Ranch defender Ty Garate (85) in the first half at Valencia High School on Thursday,092123. Dan Watson/The Signal
Saugus freshman Jayden Lepley is “good to go,” according to football coach Jason Bornn. 

Lepley was injured at Valencia High School on Thursday night during a game against West Ranch. The freshman’s varsity debut was cut short after Lepley caught a pass and took a hit to the head while running, forcing him down. He remained down as a precaution but was fully conscious and able to move. The Centurion was taken off the field on a stretcher.  

MRI and CAT scans both came back negative.  

According to Bornn, Lepley is in good spirits and up and about. 

Lepley’s varsity debut was cut short due to the injury, but he still made an impact on the field. Lepley ended the night with six catches for 69 yards. 

Saugus will have its Foothill League bye next week and return to action on Oct. 6 when the Centurions take on Hart at College of the Canyons. 

Justin is passionate about sports and community journalism. He covers all great sports stories across the Santa Clarita Valley. Have a story/recap to share? Contact Justin at [email protected] Twitter: @JustinWillTweet

