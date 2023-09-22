Coach: Lepley ‘good to go’ after injury 

Saugus freshman Jayden Lepley is “good to go,” according to football coach Jason Bornn.

Lepley was injured at Valencia High School on Thursday night during a game against West Ranch. The freshman’s varsity debut was cut short after Lepley caught a pass and took a hit to the head while running, forcing him down. He remained down as a precaution but was fully conscious and able to move. The Centurion was taken off the field on a stretcher.

MRI and CAT scans both came back negative.

According to Bornn, Lepley is in good spirits and up and about.

Lepley’s varsity debut was cut short due to the injury, but he still made an impact on the field. Lepley ended the night with six catches for 69 yards.

Saugus will have its Foothill League bye next week and return to action on Oct. 6 when the Centurions take on Hart at College of the Canyons.