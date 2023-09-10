Cocktails on the Roof raises money for WiSH Foundation 

Residents and dignitaries alike gathered at Hello Subaru on Friday night to drink, eat and raise money for the WiSH Education Foundation at its annual Cocktails on the Roof event.

WiSH distributes funds and scholarships exclusively for the William S. Hart Union High School District, with an emphasis on funding for the arts. WiSH is solely funded through contributions, grants and sponsorships and does not receive local, state or federal government funding.

Thursday’s event was sponsored by several local breweries, restaurants and wineries. While Cocktails on the Roof is no longer on a roof, Amy Daniels, executive director for WiSH, said having the event adjacent to the Subaru dealership, outdoors, could help bring back the ambience of what the event used to have.

Amy Daniels, executive director for the WiSH Education Foundation, chats with guests during the WiSH Education Foundation’s Cocktails on the Roof event on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

“We’re going back to our original ‘Cocktails on the Roof’ event where it’s all outside and it’s under late summer sky and everybody can enjoy looking up and seeing the stars and enjoying the wonderful weather,” said Daniels.

Daniels elaborated by saying that with all the guests, the 20 festival tents, the DJ, and those lounging in private areas — she said she just wanted to make sure that everyone was having a good time. Making sure everyone was happy was both her goal and her favorite part of the night.

“I love it when the participants particularly have a great time and they get something out of it as well, I love that,” said Daniels. “And then, of course, we have our sponsors who have their lounges. As long as they’re all happy, I’m happy.”

Scott Ervin, Danika Sanchez, John Fortman and Cari Patricio from pose for the camera at the Speakeasy Bakery table during the WiSH Education Foundation’s Cocktails on the Roof event on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.

Christy Alben, vice chairperson for WiSH, echoed Daniels with an identical sentiment — the whole point of the event was to “party with a purpose,” meaning to have a good time for a good cause.

“My favorite part about this event is just seeing people here having a good time,” said Alben. “Coming out on a Friday night and you know, dancing and drinking, having some great food from our wonderful vendors and restaurants that are local here in our valley.”

Guests enjoy themselves at the WiSH Education Foundation’s Cocktails on the Roof event on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Trevor Morgan / The Signal.