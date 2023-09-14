Construction site evacuated after gas main is hit 

A gas main break during construction on Whites Canyon Road in Canyon Country led to traffic controls and an evacuation of the site Wednesday afternoon, according to officials.

The location of the break was reported to be a construction site right next to Fire Station 128, which is at 28450 Whites Canyon.

The initial report called to the Fire Department was that a 3-inch gas main was struck shortly after 12:20 p.m. No injuries were reported as of about 1:14 p.m.

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials were called to the scene around 1 p.m. to conduct traffic control on Whites Canyon.

Normal traffic patterns in the area had resumed by the evening rush hour commute, according to station officials.