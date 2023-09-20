Deputies: 74-year-old threatens man with pry bar  

A 74-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear” on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Avenue Tibbitts at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.

“During investigation, deputies learned two male adults were having a verbal argument,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect only threatened the victim during the argument with a pry bar.”

No injuries were sustained, according to Borbon.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear” and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

He was later released on bond to appear in court at a later date.