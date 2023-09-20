Deputies: 74-year-old threatens man with pry bar  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A 74-year-old Lancaster resident was arrested on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear” on Monday, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

According to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Department, deputies responded to the 25000 block of Avenue Tibbitts at approximately 7:30 p.m. on Monday.  

“During investigation, deputies learned two male adults were having a verbal argument,” wrote Borbon in an email to The Signal. “The suspect only threatened the victim during the argument with a pry bar.” 

No injuries were sustained, according to Borbon.  

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of “terrorize causing fear” and booked into the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

He was later released on bond to appear in court at a later date.  

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager

Rylee Holwager joined The Signal team in June 2022, but has lived in Santa Clarita her entire life. She loves to tell the people’s stories and keep the public informed. She is a graduate of California State University, Northridge and was the Social Media Editor at her time with The Daily Sundial. Have a story to share? Email Rylee at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS