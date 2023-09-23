Deputies seek public’s help finding missing woman

Image: L.A. County Sheriff's Department
Image: L.A. County Sheriff's Department
News release 

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo, aka “Mojo.”   

She is a 35-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday at 11 a.m. on the 27800 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita. 

Alamillo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, has medium-length black hair with bleached bangs and brown eyes. She has piercings on her lower lip and gauge earrings. She also has a tattoo of Mario Brothers and a skeleton on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, purple shorts and black boots. 

Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help locating her. 

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.  

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org. 

