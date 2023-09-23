Deputies seek public’s help finding missing woman

News release

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Persons Unit investigators are asking for the public’s help locating missing person Monique Simone Alamillo, aka “Mojo.”

She is a 35-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday at 11 a.m. on the 27800 block of Camp Plenty Road in Santa Clarita.

Alamillo is 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, has medium-length black hair with bleached bangs and brown eyes. She has piercings on her lower lip and gauge earrings. She also has a tattoo of Mario Brothers and a skeleton on her right arm. She was last seen wearing a black tank top, purple shorts and black boots.

Her family is concerned for her well-being and is asking for the public’s help locating her.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

If you prefer to provide information anonymously, you may call “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477), use your smartphone by downloading the “P3 Tips” Mobile APP on Google play or the Apple App Store or by using the website lacrimestoppers.org.