District attorney candidates to hold debate 

Multiple candidates vying to take the spot of incumbent Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón are scheduled to debate on Oct. 18 at the Pacific Palms Resort in the city of Industry.

The debate is expected to feature nine candidates: L.A. County Superior Court Judge Craig Mitchell, retired L.A. County Superior Court Judge David S. Milton, Superior Court Judge Debra Archuleta, Former U.S. Assistant Attorney General Nathan Hochman and L.A. County Deputy District Attorneys John McKinney, Jonathan Hatami, Eric Siddall and Maria Ramirez.

The debate is scheduled to last two hours and will feature a “structured format,” which will include introductions, long-form questions, “yes” or “no” questions and closing remarks.

“This format aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of each candidate’s vision and approach to the crucial role of district attorney,” read the news release distributed by organizers on Tuesday.

The debate will be hosted by several law enforcement labor organizations, including the Association for L.A. Deputy Sheriffs, the L.A. County Professional Peace Officers Association, The Association of Deputy District Attorneys, The L.A. Police Protective League, the Peace Officers Research Association of California and the Long Beach Police Officers Association. Moderating will by KNX News reporter Pete Demetriou.

The debate is to be held five months ahead of the primary election, March 5, and just over a year from the general election in November 2024. Gascón has faced criticism during his tenure as district attorney from opponents who contend he is too soft on crime. The criticism prompted a recall petition that is currently tied up in litigation.

The debate is planned to be livestreamed and a link will be provided shortly before the debate.