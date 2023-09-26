Garcia appointed to bicameral conference committee on NDAA  

News release

Rep. Mike Garcia, R-Santa Clarita, was appointed to the House-Senate Conference Committee to resolve bicameral differences in the Fiscal Year 2024 National Defense Authorization Act.

This legislation will serve to combat China, cut wasteful spending, and increase American competitiveness, Garcia’s office said in a news release.

“It was the honor of my life to fight for our nation in uniform,” Garcia said in the release. “Now, it’s my honor to fight for our soldiers in the halls of Congress and this appointment is an invaluable opportunity to continue that mission. I’m committed to fighting for an NDAA bill that prioritizes the true mission of our military: Deterring and winning wars. The world is becoming more dangerous, not less, and I look forward to this conference’s bipartisan work to better ensure our national security.”

“The men and women who serve in uniform make sacrifices for our nation every day, and they deserve advocates in Congress who understand the importance of supporting our military,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Bakersfield. “I’m proud to have such qualified leaders representing the House on the NDAA Conference Committee. This important committee is charged with ensuring our Department of Defense is focused on keeping America safe, cutting wasteful spending, combatting woke policies, and defending against our adversaries like the Chinese Communist Party.”