Hart district honors Teachers of the Year

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the district governing board in a recent meeting. Courtesy photo.
Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the district governing board in a recent meeting. Courtesy photo.
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

News release  

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the district governing board in a recent meeting. 

The District Teacher of the Year is Casey Cuny, an English teacher at Valencia High School.  

The entire list of Hart district Teachers of the Year honored were: 

• Michael Koegle, Academy of the Canyons. 

• Kevin Fulleman, Arroyo Seco Junior High School. 

• Pamela Thompson, Bowman High School. 

• Joshua Underwood, Canyon High School. 

• Ashley Albrecht, Castaic High School. 

• Jessica Mendez, Golden Oak Adult School. 

• Jaide McClinton Yoakum, Golden Valley High School.  

• Nicholas Gravel, Hart High School.  

• Erika Garcia, La Mesa Junior High School.  

• Michele Engerran, Learning Post Academy. 

• Holly Reed, Placerita Junior High School. 

• Erin McHorney, Rancho Pico Junior High School. 

• Nancy James, Rio Norte Junior High School.  

• Ulrike Skillman, Saugus High School.  

• Priscilla Lofton, Sequoia School.  

• Mandi Hatfield, Sierra Vista Junior High School.  

• Casey Cuny, Valencia High School. 

• Anne Konrad, West Ranch High School. 

“I invite you to join me in a heartfelt celebration of the remarkable achievements of our 2023/24 Teachers of the Year,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in a news release. “These dedicated educators put their heart and soul into their work, tirelessly striving to prepare every student for a bright future. Their unwavering commitment, tireless efforts and genuine compassion for their students make them truly deserving of this exceptional recognition.” 

News Release

News Release

The Signal delivers press releases from reliable sources to provide up-to-the-minute information to our website readers. Information directly from news sources has not been vetted by The Signal news room. It may appear subsequently in news stories after it has been vetted.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS