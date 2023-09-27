Hart district honors Teachers of the Year

News release

Eighteen William S. Hart Union High School District 2023/24 Teachers of the Year were recognized by the district governing board in a recent meeting.

The District Teacher of the Year is Casey Cuny, an English teacher at Valencia High School.

The entire list of Hart district Teachers of the Year honored were:

• Michael Koegle, Academy of the Canyons.

• Kevin Fulleman, Arroyo Seco Junior High School.

• Pamela Thompson, Bowman High School.

• Joshua Underwood, Canyon High School.

• Ashley Albrecht, Castaic High School.

• Jessica Mendez, Golden Oak Adult School.

• Jaide McClinton Yoakum, Golden Valley High School.

• Nicholas Gravel, Hart High School.

• Erika Garcia, La Mesa Junior High School.

• Michele Engerran, Learning Post Academy.

• Holly Reed, Placerita Junior High School.

• Erin McHorney, Rancho Pico Junior High School.

• Nancy James, Rio Norte Junior High School.

• Ulrike Skillman, Saugus High School.

• Priscilla Lofton, Sequoia School.

• Mandi Hatfield, Sierra Vista Junior High School.

• Casey Cuny, Valencia High School.

• Anne Konrad, West Ranch High School.

“I invite you to join me in a heartfelt celebration of the remarkable achievements of our 2023/24 Teachers of the Year,” Superintendent Mike Kuhlman said in a news release. “These dedicated educators put their heart and soul into their work, tirelessly striving to prepare every student for a bright future. Their unwavering commitment, tireless efforts and genuine compassion for their students make them truly deserving of this exceptional recognition.”